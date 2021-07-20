Hidden Gems in list form

Here is a complete list of Hidden Gems, provided in no particular order.
1) Fruit sculptures of unusual size - Palm Beach
2) South Cove Natural Area - West Palm Beach
3) Norton Museum of Art's Typerwriter Eraser Sculpture - West Palm Beach
4) Journey through the human brain - West Palm Beach
5) Sandoway Discovery Center - Delray Beach
6) Seminole Inn - Indiantown
7) Loggerhead Marinelife Center - Juno Beach
8) Okeeheelee Park - West Palm Beach
9) Grassy Waters Preserve - West Palm Beach
10) Ragtops Motorcars Palm Beach - West Palm Beach
11) Shark Wake Park and Obstacle Island - West Palm Beach
12) International Polo Club Palm Beach - Wellington
13) Patriot Memorial - Wellington
14) Victoria's Peruvian Restaurant - Lantana
15) Wakodahatchee Wetlands - Delray Beach
16) The Girls Strawberry - Delray Beach
17) The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton
20) Riverbend Park - Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park - Juptier
21) TerMarsch Groves - Juno Beach
22) Sweet Marie's Waffles - West Palm Beach
23) Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge - Boynton Beach
24) Snorkel at Cato's bridge and beach - Tequesta
25) Sassafras - West Palm Beach
26) Palm Beach Lake Trail - Palm Beach
27) Petanque Kitchen & Bar - West Palm Beach
28) Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course - Palm Beach
29) Blowing Rocks Preserve - Hobe Sound
30) Mathews Brewing Company - Lake Worth Beach
31) The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea - Palm Beach
32) Jojo's Raw Bar & Grill - Wellington
33) John G's - Manalapan
34) Gumbo Limbo Nature Center - Boca Raton
35) Green Cay Nature Center - Boynton Beach
35) Ground & Griddled Bar & Kitchen - West Palm Beach
36) Cucina Cabana - North Palm Beach
37) Coastal Karma Brewery - Lake Park
38) Angry Moon Cigars Zino Platinum Lounge - Palm Beach Gardens
39) Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery - Fort Pierce
40) Cafe Martier at Post Office Arcade Stuart - Stuart
41) 3 Baristas Coffee Roasters - Stuart
42) Benvenuto Restaurant - Boynton Beach
43) Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market - Boynton Beach
44) El Rio bike trail - Boca Raton
45) Mounts Botanical Garden - West Palm Beach
46) The Gardens North County District Park - Palm Beach Gardens
47) Society of the Four Arts - Palm Beach
48) Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens - West Palm Beach
49) Antique Row - West Palm Beach
50) Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens - Delray Beach
51) H.G. Rooster's - West Palm Beach
52) Costume World in Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach
53) Boat tours at Jonathan Dickinson State Park - Hobe Sound
54) Boat taxi to Peanut Island - Riviera Beach
55) Coral Cove - Tequesta
56) Lakeview Park - Delray Beach
57) Lakeside Park - North Palm Beach
58) Ocean Ridge Hammock Park - Ocean Ridge
59) The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum - Boca Raton
60) John F. Kennedy Bunker - Peanut Island
61) Sugar Sand Park - Boca Raton
62) Pride Crosswalks in Palm Beach County - Delray Beach
63) Brass Ring Pub in North Palm Beach - North Palm Beach
64) Square Grouper Tiki Bar - Jupiter
65) Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach
66) John D. MacArthur Beach State Park - Singer Island
67) Terra Fermata Tiki Bar - Stuart
68) Shuckers on the Beach - Jensen Beach
69) Pierced Ciderworks - Fort Pierce
70) Gilbert's Coffee Bar - Stuart
71) Walton Rocks Beach and Dog Park - Jensen Beach
72) Old Colorado Inn - Stuart
73) Gettin Crabby - Stuart
74) Blue Door Coffee Bar - Stuart
75) The Black Marlin - Stuart
76) Blue Pointe Bar and Grill - Tequesta
77) Jonathan Dickinson State Park - Hobe Sound
78) Archie's Seabreeze - Fort Pierce
79)The Art of The Gardens Mall - Palm Beach Gardens
80) Love Street's Heart Courtyard - Jupiter
81) Dockside service for 'Lucky Shuckers' with boats - Jupiter
82) Leila's Restaurant - West Palm beach
83) Almond Palm Beach - Palm Beach
84) Mirasol Park - Palm Beach Gardens
85) Howley's - West Palm Beach
86) Canoeing in Riverbend Park - Jupiter
87) North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area - Jupiter
89) Dune Dog Cafe - Jupiter
90) Jumby Bay Island Grill - Jupiter
91) Hope Sound Tree Canopies - Hobe Sound
92) Underwater Snorkel Trail - Singer Island
93) Painting with the Giraffes at Lion Country Safari - Loxahatchee
94) Bulk Candy Store - West Palm Beach
95) Batch 3800 Custom Bourbon - Singer Island
96) The Haunted Blue Anchor - Delray Beach
97) Historic St. Ann Catholic Church - West Palm Beach
98) Harry and the Natives - Hobe Sound
99) Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® - West Palm Beach
100) Silverball Museum - Retro Arcade - Delray Beach