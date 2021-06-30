BOCA RATON, Fla. — El Rio bike trail is a 2.5 mile long trail that runs from the northern part of the Boca Raton city limits all the way down to to the south ending of Glades road.

El Rio is much more than just a bike trail. I offers picnic and finish areas along the trail. Above all, the trails are also ada accessible.

The trail are open from sunrise to sunset with metered parking by Florida Atlantic university and free parking by the Yamato Road Tri-rail station.

El Rio bike Trail

599 Glades Rd,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

