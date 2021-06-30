Watch
LifestyleHidden Gems

Actions

El Rio bike trail

A 2.5 mile trail
items.[0].image.alt
City of Boca Raton
A section of El Rio bike trail.
El Rio bike trail
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 11:29:14-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — El Rio bike trail is a 2.5 mile long trail that runs from the northern part of the Boca Raton city limits all the way down to to the south ending of Glades road.

El Rio is much more than just a bike trail. I offers picnic and finish areas along the trail. Above all, the trails are also ada accessible.

The trail are open from sunrise to sunset with metered parking by Florida Atlantic university and free parking by the Yamato Road Tri-rail station.

El Rio bike Trail
599 Glades Rd,
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'South Florida's Hidden Gems' 480x360

Hidden Gems

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021
Hidden Gems
Send us your Hidden Gems of South Florida.