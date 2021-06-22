JUPITER, Fla. — Feel like you are in the middle of nowhere (but you're about a mile-and-a-half from Indiantown Rd.). This is a 160-acre natural area preserves, wet flatwoods, mesic flatwoods, depression marsh, and dome swamp ecosystems. It is also home to several populations of rare plants. This site is designated as part of Florida's Greenways and Trails System.

In April 2019, the North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area was officially designated "autism-friendly" by the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD). The .55 paved nature trail has sensory stations.

Parking and entrance is located in the northwest corner of Jupiter Community Park. 3377 Church Street, Jupiter, Florida 33458.

Features

