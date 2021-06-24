Watch
LifestyleHidden Gems

Actions

Love Street's Heart Courtyard

Lighthouse view hammock
items.[0].image.alt
CJ Walker via Venue Marketing
This heart shape is formed by two large fishhooks facing each other, alluding not only to the actual Love Street, but also to the Love Street project’s goal of becoming The Heart of Jupiter.
Love Street - heart courtyard - Photo Credit CJ Walker.jpg
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:17:36-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Don’t miss Charlie & Joe at Love Street’s enchanting courtyard. Its heart shape is formed by two large fishhooks facing each other, alluding not only to the actual Love Street, but also to the project’s goal of becoming The Heart of Jupiter.

Love Street - heart courtyard - Photo Credit CJ Walker.jpg
This heart shape is formed by two large fishhooks facing each other, alluding not only to the actual Love Street, but also to the Love Street project’s goal of becoming The Heart of Jupiter.

If you need a cooler spot to lounge, chill out in the hammock situated in the water.

If you need a cooler spot to lounge, chill out in the hammock situated in the water.
If you need a cooler spot to lounge, chill out in the hammock situated in the water in front of the Love Street Courtyard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'South Florida's Hidden Gems' 480x360

Hidden Gems

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021