Love Street's Heart Courtyard

JUPITER, Fla. — Don’t miss Charlie & Joe at Love Street’s enchanting courtyard. Its heart shape is formed by two large fishhooks facing each other, alluding not only to the actual Love Street, but also to the project’s goal of becoming The Heart of Jupiter.

CJ Walker via Venue Marketing This heart shape is formed by two large fishhooks facing each other, alluding not only to the actual Love Street, but also to the Love Street project’s goal of becoming The Heart of Jupiter.

If you need a cooler spot to lounge, chill out in the hammock situated in the water.