Phil Foster Memorial Park

Under the Blue Heron Bridge is a beach park with two lifeguard stations and white sandy beaches. You can follow the Underwater Snorkel Trail and see marine life like seahorses. There are also covered picnic areas with scenic views of the Intracoastal for lunch (there is a Subway nearby). If you have a boat, you can run home and drop it in the water at this location or you may want to rent jet skis or wave runners from Get Wet Water Sports located on the other side of the bridge.