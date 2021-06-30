PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The brand-new The Gardens North County District Park opened in summer 2019 on 82 acres of land in the immaculate and inviting City of Palm Beach Gardens.

Soccer players can get their kicks on site, where the 10 lighted Latitude 36 Bermuda Grass multipurpose fields were designed with FIFA regulations in mind. The on-site Joseph R. Russo Athletic Complex is also notable for its award-winning Palm Beach Gardens Tennis & Pickleball Center, which contains 18 Har-Tru courts for tennis and 12 pickleball courts, four of which are lit for evening play.

The park is also home to three concession stands, one meeting room, a splash pad, a playground, a ninja fitness course and a fitness trail. It can accommodate sports such as archery, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby and croquet and more.

Each multipurpose field can be configured in a variety of ways to accommodate an array of field layouts. State-of-the-art LED sports lighting surrounds the multipurpose fields, luscious hibiscus flowers line the playground area, and colorful, anti-slip concrete has been laid in the splash pad.

Additionally, the park’s new 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, set to include a café, pro shop and rental opportunities.