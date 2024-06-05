Watch Now
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 05, 2024

Love where you live? Tell us why!

At WPTV, we know every neighborhood has its own special charm. From Okeechobee to Sebastian to Boca Raton, we want to hear your stories!

What features make your neighborhood unique? Are there neighbors who go above and beyond to make it special? How does your community come together to build a sense of spirit and camaraderie?

Share your stories and photos with us, and your neighborhood could be featured in our "Love Where You Live" segment during the 5 p.m. newscast. Help us showcase the beauty and warmth of our communities.

Share your submission today and let's celebrate the places we call home!

