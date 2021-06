PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Lake Trail is found on the western side of Palm Beach and has a nice view of the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The trail is about 5 miles long running from the north of the Sailfish Club all the way to the South Lake Drive near Peruvian Avenue North.

Jason Davis The giant Kapok tree next to the Flagler museum on Lake Trail.

Palm Beach Lake Trail

S Lake Trail,

Palm Beach, FL 33480