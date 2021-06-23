WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This historic diner was built in 1950 but in 2004 The Subculture group restored the key elements like the terrazzo floors and tin ceilings. The idea was to turn back the time while modernizing the menu bringing local and organic ingredients to an old historic greasy spoon diner. The diner features wine, spirits, and beer to-go.

Their slogan, "Cooked in sight, must be right. We just happen to be the coolest diner in Palm Beach County. Come on in!"

Howley's

4700 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

(561) 833-5691