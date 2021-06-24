Watch
Dockside service for 'Lucky Shuckers' with boats

The Tacklebox in Jupiter.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 24, 2021
By now, locals are likely familiar with the lineup of bars and restaurants at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street. But, they may not realize that The Tacklebox now offers dockside service for lucky shuckers with boats, extending its service beyond beachcombers and landlubbers. The boutique seafood market offers chef-inspired sandwiches, salads, and poke bowls to pair with ready-to-drink cocktails, beer, and its signature blonde ale and peach cider – delivered right to your boat.

The Tacklebox Seafood and Supply Co.
1116 Love St, Jupiter, FL 33477

