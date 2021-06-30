POMPANO, Fla. — Costume World in Pompano Beach is home to over 1.2 million costumes. The massive collection, owned by Marilynn Wick, is now the largest in the United States but began humbly at the kitchen table with the Wick family making Santa suits to rent.

Realizing the potential, Wick devoted more time to the business of amassing collections. In 2005, Wick bought out the historic stock of Dodger Costumes in NYC. She now has original wardrobes from over 35 Broadway productions, such as the Guys and Dolls revival, over 90 Tony-nominated shows, and 38 Tony winners created by William Ivey Long and Tony Walton, among others. And the list keeps growing! Many of these costumes are on display at The Wick Costume Museum in Boca Raton.

Costume World Costume World has been featured in Vogue, People, and The Today Show and has outfitted shows like Saturday Night Live.

While Costume World ships costumes to theatres and schools around the country, the mesmerizing warehouse in Pompano Beach is where locals go to receive personalized services for their own costume needs for parties, events, and holidays with rentals and tailoring services! They are open year-round.