WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Flamingo animal encounter has resumed at the Palm Beach Zoo since pausing because of the coronavirus pandemic. For $35, plus admission to the zoo, guests can be a part of the flock for 30 minutes. You can get up close with the zoo's Chilean flamingos, learn about how their diet turns them pink, and even find out how the flock decides on their literal pecking order.

Palm Beach Zoo

1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

(561) 547-9453