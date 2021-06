Boat tours at Jonathan Dickinson State Park

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Jonathan Dickinson State park offers boat tours through the rivers in the park. The tours are done on the Loxahatchee Queen III or the Loxahatchee Queen II, which seat 60 and 22 people respectively.

The tours are given by the captain and as you go through the rivers, the captain explains the history and the wildlife found in the area.

For those looking for something extra, the park also offers the Trapper tour which makes a stop at the old homestead Trapper Nelson, a famous hunter and zoo owner that resided in the area.

For more information on the boat tours offered at Jonathan Dickinson State Park, click here.