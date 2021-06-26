STUART, Fla. — The Old Colorado Inn has several properties located on Colorado Ave. in the heart of Historic Downtown Stuart, FL.

The Old Colorado Inn hotel and vacation rentals offer deluxe studios, spacious and luxurious suites, a charming cottage, and four spacious historic guest houses nestled in a casual tropical setting. They are a short walk from waterfront fine dining, shopping, and entertainment at the Historic Lyric Theater.

The popular Sneaki Tiki (a casual tiki-bar restaurant), 18 Seminole Street (an intimate Italian Bistro), and Noodle World (a popular Thai and Sushi restaurant) are located on the Hotel premises.

Old Colorado Inn

211 Colorado Avenue

Stuart, FL 34994