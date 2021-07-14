Fruit sculptures of unusual size

PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you've ever been strolling along posh Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, you may have passed up courtyards filled with shops, restaurants, galleries, and some Instagramable 'Hidden Gems.'

If you've ever been strolling along posh Worth Avenue on Palm Beach, you may have passed up courtyards filled with shops, restaurants, galleries, and Instagramable sculptures. @WPTV @AshleighWalters pic.twitter.com/O8LJaoIpeH — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 14, 2021

There is one courtyard behind the Lilly Pulitzer store on Worth Ave. that has plenty of sculptures that will help you up your social media game.

In this peaceful garden, two pieces of art are objects of unusual size created by the artist Robert St. Croix.

In this peaceful garden behind @LillyPulitzer on Palm Beach, there are two pieces of art. They are sculptures of unusual sizes created by the artist Robert St. Croix. @WPTV @AshleighWalters #HiddenGems pic.twitter.com/o1EcjfViS6 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 14, 2021

Other artists have work displayed too like kids playing on a swing, kids riding a bike pulling a child on roller skates, kids climbing up a ladder, or simply just trying to stay out of the rain.

Behind a locked gate, you can see these kids running and playing baseball.

Take a picture with a pig to make your friends squeal with laughter. Or check out a dolphin swimming along with a human.