WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ​Pétanque ​Kitchen & Bar is a neighborhood Bar, offering carefully crafted cocktails, cheeses & charcuterie platters to share with friends, a huge selection of burgers, salads & sewers outside entertainment Wednesday thru Saturday, with live music, covered outdoor bar, and free parking.

Live shows every night in a relaxing inside/outside setting including a backyard bar/lounge, a petanque field, and even a foosball for your entertainment

Petanque Kitchen & Bar

517 Northwood Rd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33407