Pride Crosswalks in Palm Beach County

Two new Pride intersections are open in southern Palm Beach County.

The one in Delray Beach is at the intersection of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street in Pineapple Grove.

Boynton Beach’s new streetscape is at the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and First Street Southeast.

The intersections feature the Progress Pride flag. While retaining the common six-stripe rainbow design as a base, the "Progress" variation adds a chevron along the hoist that features black, brown, light blue, pink, and white stripes to bring those communities (marginalized people of color, trans individuals, and those living with HIV/AIDS and those who have been lost) to the forefront; "the arrow points to the right to show forward movement, while being along the left edge shows that progress still needs to be made."

You may have heard the Delray Beach crosswalk was vandalized, but a suspect has been arrested and repairs are being made.