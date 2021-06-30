Whether you’re an antique connoisseur, or you’re just looking to add decorations to pizzazz your home, spend an afternoon along Antique Row. Located south of downtown West Palm Beach, exploring is the thing to do. You’re sure to find decorative treasures and exceptional collections everywhere.

A charming district with over 40 antique shops offering an impressive selection of 17th to 20th century antiques, fine and decorative arts, period deco, vintage, and modern furnishings, and much more. All within walking distance, this vast array of quality antique stores, specialty shops, and art galleries are complemented by several award-winning restaurants. Architectural Digest, The New York Times, Art & Antiques, and House Beautiful have all heralded Antique Row as one of the east coast's premier antique shopping districts, considered the "antique design center" of Florida. Most recently, readers of Conde' Nast Traveler included Antique Row in their #4 choice for the best shopping in the US. Discover West Palm Beach Antique Row Art & Design District, and see where the world's best interior designers have been shopping for more than 30 years.