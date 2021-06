JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — This beach has gone to the dogs! This off-leash dog park was established on 24 acres of beach property so canines can romp in the sand and surf.

Features



Beach Access

Fishing

Picnic Tables

Restroom

Swimming

Pavilions

Walton Rocks Beach and Dog Park

6700 South Ocean Drive

Jensen Beach, Florida 34957