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5  WX Alerts

West Palm Beach, FL

Weather

89°
Partly Cloudy
feels like 103°
/ 82°
Friday
Thunderstorms Late
/ 82°
35%
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
89° / 82°
24%
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
90° / 82°
15%
Monday
Partly Cloudy
90° / 82°
15%
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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 68%
  • Dew point: 77°
  • Pressure: 30.03 in
  • Wind speed: 14 mph
  • Wind direction: ESE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:48 AM
  • Sunset: 08:03 PM
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First Alert Weather Team
Walter Kelley

Walter Kelley

Skylar Spinler

Skylar Spinler

Sami Squires

Sami Squires

James Wieland 2023

James Wieland

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What is the UV Index?

Some exposure to sunlight can be enjoyable; however, too much could be dangerous. Overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation can cause immediate effects, such as sunburn, and long-term problems, such as skin cancer and cataracts. The UV Index, which was developed by the National Weather Service and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), provides important information to help you plan your outdoor activities to prevent overexposure to the sun’s rays.

The UV Index provides a daily forecast of the expected risk of overexposure to the sun. The Index predicts UV intensity levels on a scale of 1 to 11+, where 1 indicates a low risk of overexposure and 11+ signifies an extreme risk. Calculated on a next-day basis for every ZIP Code across the United States, the UV Index takes into account clouds and other local conditions that affect the amount of UV radiation reaching the ground in different parts of the country.

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Tropical wave could bring surf to Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

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