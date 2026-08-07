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5  WX Alerts
Boca Raton / Delray Beach
Woman found dead off Boca Raton coast went to prison for killing mother in 2014
Samantha Roesler
Weather
FORECAST: High chance for rain throughout the day, localized flooding possible
Walter Kelley
Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach
Carlin Park restaurant space empty 4 years after Lazy Loggerhead closed
Jon Shainman
Region Martin County
Martin County community rallies to restore mangrove island on St. Lucie River
Cassandra Garcia
West Palm Beach
Florida Treasure Hunt auction features coins, jewelry and golden chickens
Matt Sczesny
Travel
New nonstop flights to San Francisco from Trump International Airport
Aja Dorsainvil
State
Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez resigns
Aja Dorsainvil
Dolphins
Dolphins turn up the heat on day 8 of training camp
Todd Wilson
Elections Local
Early voting begins Aug. 8 in Palm Beach, Okeechobee counties and Treasure Coast
Aja Dorsainvil

Palm Beach leaders are considering new fees for hotels and private businesses that place chairs, umbrellas, and other amenities on public beaches, after complaints from beachgoers who say public access is being affected. WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman went to the island to speak to beachgoers about the proposal.

Palm Beach considers fees for hotels using public beach space with chairs and umbrellas

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