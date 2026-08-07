Boca Raton / Delray Beach
Woman found dead off Boca Raton coast went to prison for killing mother in 2014
Weather
FORECAST: High chance for rain throughout the day, localized flooding possible
Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach
Carlin Park restaurant space empty 4 years after Lazy Loggerhead closed
Region Martin County
Martin County community rallies to restore mangrove island on St. Lucie River
West Palm Beach
Florida Treasure Hunt auction features coins, jewelry and golden chickens
Travel
New nonstop flights to San Francisco from Trump International Airport
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Cash now, but at what cost? Woman charged $400 to cash a checkSome check-cashing fees run as high as 10% of the check's value. How to cash a check for much less if you aren't near your bank, or don't have one.
Florida ranks 7th for vacation scam losses as travel fraud surges nationwideFlorida ranks 7th for vacation scam losses. Floridians lose $764 on average as travel fraud nearly triples since 2021, a new study finds
Study: Florida ranks 10th highest nationally for rental wage requirementsAccording to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Florida ranks 10th highest in the nation for the hourly wage renters need to afford a two-bedroom apartment at $37.93.
AI shopping assistants growing in popularity, but consumer trust still lagsConsumers are increasingly using AI shopping assistants, but most still verify recommendations before buying — especially for costly or health-related purchases.
Palm Beach leaders are considering new fees for hotels and private businesses that place chairs, umbrellas, and other amenities on public beaches, after complaints from beachgoers who say public access is being affected. WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman went to the island to speak to beachgoers about the proposal.
Palm Beach considers fees for hotels using public beach space with chairs and umbrellas