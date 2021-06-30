LAKE PARK, Fla. — Coastal Karma Brewing is a brewery that has come to be from a desire to brew great beer and help others through the success of the brewery.

The name Coastal Karma is a combination of the local community that is close to the beach/ocean and Karma, the belief in helping others will in return enrich and improve your life.

At Coastal Karma Brewing, they brew with the finest ingredients (grain, hops, water, and yeast). They handpick the best American, German, and British grains, along with the finest American-made hops. Their Yeast is a private strain that they have developed and is procured by a professional yeast harvester.

The main focus of their brewery is to produce great beer with the finest ingredients and provide the best customer service and experience that is possible through their taproom and brewery. Their passion for craft beer and customer service will allow their staff to greet its customers with a smile and provide customers with the education and knowledge to inspire them to broaden their craft beer indulgences.

Coastal Karma Brewery

796 10th St. #798

Lake Park, FL 33403