LANTANA, Fla. — A family-owned and operated restaurant providing you with the best quality of the "Peruvian Cuisine." It opened in 2008 by Executive Chef Julio Leon And His Wife Cecilia Leon and their two sons Luis Alonso and Gonzalo. They wanted to introduce the Northern style of cooking.

"Some of the best Peruvian food in town in a tiny strip mall off of Federal," said WPTV's Cristina Ortero.

Victoria's Peruvian Restaurant

111 S 3rd St.

Lantana, FL 33462