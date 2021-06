JUPITER, Fla. — Tucked in along A1A Alt in Jupiter is a Key West-inspired open-air cafe. It has a "happy island" atmosphere playing chilled-out tiki music (Margaritaville-style songs). The venue sells hot dogs, hamburgers, fish sandwiches, and more. It's been open since 1994 and locals love to take vacationers to visit.

Click here to see the menu.

T.A. Walker Dune Dog's footlong "Southwest Dog" topped with chili and cheese for $5.55 with a side of waffle fries.

T.A. Walker Dune Dog is a Key West-inspired open-air cafe.

Dune Dog Cafe

775 FL A1AAlt

Jupiter, Fla. 33458

(561) 744-6667