Painting with the Giraffes at Lion Country Safari

Bobby, the van Gogh, of Lion County Safari is getting in on the Art Basel action.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 30, 2021
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Five giraffes at Lion Country Safari have been trained how to paint. They use their 18-inch tongues to create their own masterpiece for you.

Normally, giraffes' diets consist of lettuce, leaves, and branches. But as rewards for painting, these artistic animals get sweet potatoes and bananas.

Enjoy a special giraffe painting experience with a giraffe. When your masterpiece is finished, take it home with you.

  • $300 (plus tax) for up to 4 guests. Additional guests will pay $45 (plus tax) per person. $25 from this experience will be donated to Giraffe Conservation.
  • Limit of six guests per experience
  • Guests get to choose between a white or black canvas and up to three colors the giraffe will use to paint on the canvas.
  • All guests participating must wear facial masks.
  • The experience lasts about 20 minutes.
  • Entry to both the drive-through and walk-through adventure park is included.

WPTV Taste and See South Florida profiled the special bond between Lion Country Safari handlers and the giraffes they care for.

Lion Country Safari
2003 Lion Country Safari Rd.
Loxahatchee, FL 33470

