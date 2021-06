No shoes, no shirt, no problem

T.A. Walker

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 24, 2021

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Archie's Seabreeze is longtime local's favorite outdoor tiki bar in Ft. Pierce. They have pub grub, seafood, tropical drinks, and live music in a fun laid back atmosphere. Archie's Seabreeze

401 S Ocean Dr.

Fort Pierce, FL 34949 Archie's exterior. T.A. Walker A shark eating a hamburger greats guest they enter. T.A. Walker Archie's exterior. T.A. Walker Colorful outdoor seating. T.A. Walker American flags line the bar. T.A. Walker Fort Pierce, FL 34949

