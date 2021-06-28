Watch
Sugar Sand Park

Where nature, arts and Science meet
Sugar Sand Park
Sugar Sand Park Field House
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Imagine finding a carousel, nature trails, a theatre, and a science playground all in one place. Sugar Sand Park has something for just about anyone looking for a fun activity.

The park has all the things mentioned above and more. The park also offers pavilions for rent and a variety of athletic programs and fields of all kinds. The park offers sports classes for children, teens, and adults in addition to their basketball and volleyball courts, a gymnasium, a hockey rink, and a baseball field.

Sugar Sand Park's science playground and explorium are fun ways to get children active and involved in the world of science. The explorium offers programs and exhibits for kids to be a part of.

The science playground is ideal for kids to have an interactive time learning and playing with science outside and is accessible for people in wheelchairs. The science playground features a splash pad, sensory walls, and many other features that are inclusive for all.

The park also has a 30 chariot wheel chair accessible carousel right next to the science playground and explorium with lights and music to make it feel like you are at a carnival.

Sugar Sand Park
300 S Military Trail,
Boca Raton, FL 33486
(561) 347-3900

