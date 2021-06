WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Leila's is an OpenTable Diner's Choice Award winner and is known for creating an experience that draws on all five senses.

The menu is full of regional dishes that are authentic and fresh. Their signature dish, Shish Tawook, is a tender chicken breast that is marinated in olive oil and garlic and lemon zest.

Leila's

120 S Dixie Hwy,

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

(561) 659-7373