DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Located on 13026 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446, the Wakodahatchee Wetlands has a beautiful boardwalk that overlooks the wetlands and is free to the public.

The site was opened in the 1990's and used to house a wastewater utility plant. The wetlands also has a gazebo for visitors to use and is open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day.

to learn about the Wakodahatchee Wetlands, visit the Palm Beach County water utilities page.