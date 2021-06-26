SINGER ISLAND, Fla. — Interactive Singer Island Hidden Gems Map



John D. MacArthur Beach State Park

John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is Palm Beach County's only state-run park. This is a great area to rent a paddleboard from Riviera Beach Marina and drop it into the water. The park has a sparsely populated beach, fishing, bird watching, wading or kayaking, camping, hiking, snorkeling, paddling, scuba diving, swimming, boating, beach, picnic area, shelling and a nature center. It costs $6 per car to get into the park.

Phil Foster Memorial Park

Under the Blue Heron Bridge is a beach park with two lifeguard stations and white sandy beaches. You can follow the Underwater Snorkel Trail and see marine life like seahorses. There are also covered picnic areas with scenic views of the Intracoastal for lunch (there is a Subway nearby). If you have a boat, you can run home and drop it in the water at this location or you may want to rent jet skis or wave runners from Get Wet Water Sports located on the other side of the bridge.

For dinner, you can class it up a bit and sit oceanfront and fine dine at 3800 Ocean located at the resort.

Dinner at 3800 Ocean at the Marriott Singer Island

Day 5 - Spa, golf, and other activities

It's always nice to end a vacation with a massage. You can go downstairs to the Si Spa and add in their new Hydro Facial. The health safety protocols are more strict at the spa. You'll get your temperature checked as well. Then there are a few more activities near the resort listed below that you can check out.

Alternative Attractions near Singer Island



Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Loggerhead Marinelife Center just a few miles north in Juno Beach is a world-class facility focused on ocean and sea turtle conservation. You can enter the facility for free and see turtles that are healing at the hospital. They ask for a small donation.

Manatee Lagoon

Florida manatees gather in the warm-water outflows of Florida Power & Light Company’s power plant, especially during cold weather. CLOSED BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

North Palm Beach Country Club

The public club offers golf, dining, tennis and a pool.

Ocean Reef Park

Here you'll find a beach, fishing, parking, restrooms, showers, picnic areas, playground and a group pavilion.

Rapids Water Park

The venue has "42 of the biggest, wettest, wildest slides and attractions." Check their website for hours.