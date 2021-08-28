DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Sundy House is a very 'Hidden Gem' in Delray Beach located just off Atlantic Avenue. It's perfect for special occasions like a marriage proposal.

Justin Cyr surprised his girlfriend Christa Collins with such an engagement. "She thought we were just doing a photoshoot for marketing for the Sundy House," said Justin.

"He planned it with my mom. I don't even know my mom was gonna be here," said Christa who cursed after realizing she was being proposed to, "I did curse. I jumped back like five feet and then I was like, I was very surprised."

Christa said being proposed to at Sundy House was like being in a magical fairytale, "It's a secret garden it's very enchanting and I felt like Cinderella that day when I turned around, he was on one knee."

Candice Brenn, from Your Adventure Partners, was one of the photographers in on the secret engagement. And said she loves suggesting Sundy House to her clients, "You cannot take a bad photo here, there are so many spots that are just incredible, from the pool to the gazebos, the front of the house the back, I mean, anywhere you shoot it is just absolutely amazing."

"Sundy House was built in 1902 by the first mayor of Delray Beach John Sundy. That's why it's called Sundy House and not Sunday, which a lot of people confuse it with, because we have a delicious Sunday brunch," said Suzanne Boyd, Marketing Director for Sundy House.

"They have raw oysters on the half shell... charcuterie...," said Christa.

"Also bottomless. You know all the champagne, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Frose, all the things...," said Suzanne. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

Sundy House is more than brunch, gazebos, bamboo gardens, streams, waterfalls, and koi fish ponds. You can also stay the night.

"We have 11, very unique rooms, some of them are cottages, meaning they have full kitchens or living room area, And they're all very unique and colorful and all different," said Suzanne.

There is also a very affordable happy hour. And nightly diner service.

"It's historic. It's beautiful, it's tropical it's right in downtown Delray Beach, there's nothing like it in Palm Beach County," touted Suzanne.

"If you just drive by you almost don't know it's here. And like she said it's pretty magical. The food's fantastic drinks are great and service phenomenal so I can't say enough about it," said Justin.

Sundy House

106 S Swinton Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

(877) 439-9601