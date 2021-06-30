Watch
The Funky Biscuit

Live music venue
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:15:29-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Opened in July of 2011, The Funky Biscuit is a musician-owned and operated establishment featuring the finest national, regional and local entertainment, accompanied by a superb, down-home, southern style menu. Hailed by many as “the best sounding room in the State of Florida”, The Funky Biscuit provides an unparalleled listening and dining experience, in a quality and intimate atmosphere. The Funky Biscuit is a musician’s “home away from home” and the music aficionado’s ultimate listening room. Whether it’s NOLA Funk, Delta Blues, Fusion Jazz or Rock n Roll for your soul, The Funky Biscuit delivers with the highest quality night after night.

The Funky Biscuit
303 SE Mizner Blvd.
Boca Raton, FL 33432

