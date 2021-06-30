WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®
Manatee Lagoon is a free, educational attraction in Palm Beach County dedicated to educating the public about manatees and Lake Worth Lagoon, and inspiring communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife for future generations.
The center features hands-on, interactive, entertaining exhibits for visitors to learn about these unique gentle giants, and on cold winter days, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatee herds basking in the warm-water outflows from Florida Power & Light Company’s adjacent Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center.
Throughout the year, this family-friendly destination always offers something to experience and learn about the Lake Worth Lagoon ecosystem.
Please note, the center’s hours of operation may be impacted by COVID-19. Please visit www.VisitManateeLagoon.com for the center’s latest hours of operation and available programming.
Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®
6000 N Flagler Dr.
West Palm Beach, FL 33407