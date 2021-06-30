WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®

David Adame Promotional photos of the FPL Event venue Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach, FL shot Monday March 11, 2019. (Photo by David Adame/for FPL)

Manatee Lagoon is a free, educational attraction in Palm Beach County dedicated to educating the public about manatees and Lake Worth Lagoon, and inspiring communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife for future generations.

Scott Fisher/Scott Fisher for FPL Manatee Lagoon Moments in West Palm Beach, Fla. on May 10, 2016.

The center features hands-on, interactive, entertaining exhibits for visitors to learn about these unique gentle giants, and on cold winter days, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatee herds basking in the warm-water outflows from Florida Power & Light Company’s adjacent Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center.

Scott Fisher/Scott Fisher for FPL Manatees in the out flow at the Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center in Riviera Beach, Fla., on Jan. 25, 2016.

Throughout the year, this family-friendly destination always offers something to experience and learn about the Lake Worth Lagoon ecosystem.

Joe Skipper/Joe Skipper for FPL 2016 Manatee Lagoon Center in Riviera Beach, Fla., on Mar. 8, 2016.

Please note, the center’s hours of operation may be impacted by COVID-19. Please visit www.VisitManateeLagoon.com for the center’s latest hours of operation and available programming.

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®

6000 N Flagler Dr.

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

