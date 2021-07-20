JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a non-profit organization, is committed to the conservation of ocean ecosystems through public education, research, and rehabilitation with a focus on threatened & endangered sea turtles. The center, located in Loggerhead park features an on-site campus hospital, learning exhibits, gift store, and aquariums

Loggerhead Marinelife Center, located in Loggerhead Park, Juno Beach, Florida, is a sea turtle research, rehabilitation, education and conservation center. The center also manages the Juno Beach fishing pier, across the street from the park.[1] Established in 1983, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center seeks to promote the conservation of ocean ecosystems with a special focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles.[2] Its facilities include a sea turtle hospital, a research laboratory, and exhibit areas including live sea turtles and other coastal creatures.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is undergoing improvements and a Capital Expansion at this time. During this construction phase, our work rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles will continue, and the animals in our hospital will continue to receive the highest quality care available.

