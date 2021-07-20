DELRAY, Fla. — Summary

Sandoway Discovery Center offers a glimpse into South Florida's fragile marine and freshwater environments through educational exhibits and programs including shark, alligator and stingray feedings, animal encounters, storytime, and special events such as beach clean-ups and Sharkfest. Admission $6 per person ages 3 and up. Open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sundays noon - 4 p.m.

About

The Sandoway Discovery Center offers a glimpse into South Florida’s fragile marine and freshwater environments through educational exhibits and programs. Sandoway opened its doors in 1998 and quickly captivated the interest of students, teachers, naturalists, community leaders, visitors, and residents of Delray Beach and surrounding communities. The unique facility offers hands-on learning experiences, which focus on Florida’s fragile ecosystems and their inhabitants.

Meet sharks and other fish at the coral reef pool, explore Southeast Florida’s largest private shell collection and join us for special events such as Earth Day and beach clean-ups. The center’s library is a great resource to explore natural history and the environment. The observation deck, shell collection, and native plant and butterfly garden also allow the visitor to learn about our unique coastal environment.

Address

142 South Ocean Boulevard

Delray Beach, FL 33483

