Sandoway Discovery Center

Sandoway Discovery Center
Have you ever touched a sea star or urchin? Now you can at Sandoway's touch tank. Visitors will get the chance to touch Urchins, Sea Stars, Sea Cucumbers and Horseshoe Crabs. Learn why they are important to our oceans and how we can protect them.
Sandoway Discovery Center
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 20, 2021
DELRAY, Fla. — Summary
Sandoway Discovery Center offers a glimpse into South Florida's fragile marine and freshwater environments through educational exhibits and programs including shark, alligator and stingray feedings, animal encounters, storytime, and special events such as beach clean-ups and Sharkfest. Admission $6 per person ages 3 and up. Open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sundays noon - 4 p.m.

About
The Sandoway Discovery Center offers a glimpse into South Florida’s fragile marine and freshwater environments through educational exhibits and programs. Sandoway opened its doors in 1998 and quickly captivated the interest of students, teachers, naturalists, community leaders, visitors, and residents of Delray Beach and surrounding communities. The unique facility offers hands-on learning experiences, which focus on Florida’s fragile ecosystems and their inhabitants.

Meet sharks and other fish at the coral reef pool, explore Southeast Florida’s largest private shell collection and join us for special events such as Earth Day and beach clean-ups. The center’s library is a great resource to explore natural history and the environment. The observation deck, shell collection, and native plant and butterfly garden also allow the visitor to learn about our unique coastal environment.

Address
142 South Ocean Boulevard
Delray Beach, FL 33483

