Johan's Joe

Sweedish Coffee House and Cafe
T.A. Walker
Johan Joe's Pumpkin Latte
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 12:23:48-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Johan’s Jӧe in Downtown West Palm Beach has been a downtown favorite since its opening in September of 2015. Partners and current owners Laura Olsson and Matti Klintberg have carried on the Scandinavian experience serving organic, fair trade, Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee and tea from the award-winning Löfbergs Lila Swedish coffee roasters.

Lofbergs Lila Swedish Coffee - The organic, family-owned coffee brand is one of the largest coffee roasters in the Nordic region and Johan’s Joe’s is one of the only places to get the perfection in a cup in Palm Beach County.

Johan’s Jӧe promises customers the perfect cup along with house-made food and pastries derived from favorite family recipes and served with love. The café’s minimalistic décor and spacious seating make for an ideal working lunch, an afternoon “Fika” (coffee break) or an elegant dinner. All this delicious attention to detail has contributed to Johan’s Joe receiving the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor four years and being named West Palm Beach’s number one coffee spot.

Toast Skagen - A Swedish classic, Johan’s Joe’s Toast Skagen is hand peeled coldwater shrimp salad served open-faced on rye toast with romaine lettuce and sliced hard-boiled egg.

Johan's Joe
401 S Dixie Hwy Ste 3
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021