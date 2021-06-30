WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sassafras a fresh take on Southern fare using locally sourced ingredients.

To executive chef John Thomas, a longtime local chef given to wanderlust and research, that’s instant Southern inspiration. The Florida-raised chef turns to fresh, local ingredients to rev up Southern classics. “Access to the green market on Saturdays will be a plus during the season. We plan to feature items from the market as well as from local farms,” says Thomas, whose resume includes top chef positions at the now-closed Tryst and 32 East restaurants in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach Post

"The drinks are so good and the food is varied and also delicious," said WPTV employee Leonardo Marchesani.

Sassafras

105 S Narcissus Ave.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401