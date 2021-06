Bulk Candy Store now offering history of candy tours

The Bulk Candy Store in West Palm Beach has an exhibit called "Candy Tour Through Time." It showcases the evolution of candy from old-school candy wrappers to full robotic assembly lines. You'll see how your favorite candy is made and packaged. Tours are booked online or via phone by calling 561-540-1600. Tickets cost $12.95 for adults and $8.95 for children.

Bulk Candy Store

235 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33413

(561) 540-1600