Summer Crush is a family-owned sun and fun boutique winery creation that is the result of the blending of owner/vintner Gary Roberts' love of history and surfing, with native muscadine and fruit wines. Growing up in Florida, Gary began surfing at the age of 11 and started his prolific collection of classic surfboards and memorabilia in 1972 (some of which can be seen in the tasting room and pavilion). After discovering a wine he loved, muscadine wine, Gary also discovered it was the oldest wine in the New World, first recorded being made at Fort Caroline, Florida (near today's Jacksonville) in 1565. The first vineyard in the New World was planted outside Tallahassee in the late 1500s. This storied history helped encourage the creation of his own Sunshine State vineyard and winery and Florida's Original Sun & Surf Winery Experience. They specialize in Muscadine and tropical fruit wines. All of the wines made here will fall into a sweet or semi-sweet category.

Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery

4200 Johnston Rd.

Fort Pierce, FL 34951