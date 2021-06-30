NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — At Cucina Cabana in North Palm Beach, authentic Italian/Continental cuisine is served in a fine dining atmosphere. Upscale, with chic, sensual decor, you will find everything from appetizers to desserts, all prepared fresh to order, along with an extensive wine list and premium cocktails. The chefs and kitchen team at Cucina/Cabana have a combined experience in the Italian fine dining sector of more than 90 years.

Working with local producers and purveyors, extra effort is put forth to obtain only the freshest ingredients, including thier commitment to offering line-caught fish, fresh from the Atlantic.. Gluten-free and vegetarian dishes are available as well!Cucina/Cabana is the perfect spot for groups, private parties, and all types of special functions and business meetings. They have live entertainment nightly.

Cucina Cabana

1201 US Highway 1

North Palm Beach, FL 33408