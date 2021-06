FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Pierced Ciderworks is located in the historic part of the downtown Fort Pierce area formerly known as the Fishing Village or now known as Edgartown.

T.A. Walker The entrance of pierced Ciderworks in Ft. Pierce.

The unique cidery converted this 117-year-old building, originally owned by the famous photographer Harry Hill.

T.A. Walker Pierced Ciderworks converted a 117-year-old building to create space for its cidery.

The decor is industrial with details in every nook and corner. You really need to see the place in person to truly appreciate it.

Pierced Ciderworks

411 N 2nd St.

Fort Pierce, FL 34950