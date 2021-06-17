HOBE SOUND, Fla. —Located on Bridge Road, past SE Dixie Hwy. there are beautiful tree canopies. You can take a loved one on a drive under tree canopies (for about a mile) as the warm sun sparkles through. And when you’re done, you’re at the Hope Sound Beach where a parking lot greets you.
Hope Sound Tree Canopies
At the end of the ride, you end up at the beach
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 17, 2021
