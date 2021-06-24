The Art of The Gardens Mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As shoppers navigate The Gardens Mall, they might not realize they’re passing art pieces from world-renowned artists.

The Gardens Mall Diana by Albert Wein – a 66-inch-high bronze casting modeled after the Greek mythological goddess of the hunt.

In designing The Gardens Mall, The Forbes Company sought to create not only a place, but an experience. The setting itself is beautiful, a fitting home to the leading retail and fashion brands in the world. And the building’s architecture inspires as well, its lines and forms demanding to be noticed. That notion led to the inclusion of magnificent artwork that further elevates the building to more than a mere commercial destination.

The Gardens Mall Leaping Gazelle by Marshall Fredericks – a bronze cast with green patina finish, bursting with the energy and beauty of an animal in motion.

The result is a venue where the stationary – the architecture and the artwork – seamlessly blend with the human element moving throughout. The Forbes Company is proud to permanently house and share the pieces.