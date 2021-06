BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Green Cay Nature Center looks over 100 acres of wetlands, has 1.5 miles of boardwalk, and countless educational opportunities fro everyone.

The nature center also has a gift shop, a lecture hall, and habitat rooms with animals.

The nature center even offers virtual and self guided tours that are accessible through a QR code on their website.

Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands

12800 Hagen Ranch Rd,

Boynton Beach, FL 33437

(561) 966-7000