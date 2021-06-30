Watch
Cafe Martier at Post Office Arcade Stuart

Historic Downtown Stuart
Cafe Martier at Post Office Arcade Stuart
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 30, 2021
STUART, Fla. — Eclectic Modern European eatery, wine garden, breezeway piano bar, and speakeasy.

"[Cafe Martier is] Stuart’s very own speakeasy. It’s located in the old post office arcade building. Legend has it, it could be haunted. There’s a cool story behind it because it is the old post office the original vault is there and the postmaster used to live there as well and his old stove is still there, one of those old metal ones, as decoration and part of the historical society," said WPTV photographer Savanah Resnik.

Cafe Martier
23 SW Osceola St, Historic Downtown Stuart, FL

