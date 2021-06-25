Watch
Blue Pointe Bar and Grill

Relax and dine by the seaside
T.A. Walker
The outside of Blue Pointe Bar and grill.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:06:58-04

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Located on 18701 SE Federal Highway, Blue Pointe Bar and Grill offers a nice view of the Intercostal Waterway, live music every night, and a range of drink specials.

Outdoor dining at Blue Pointe Bar and Grill
Outdoor table at Blue Pointe Bar and Grille overlooking the water.

Their outdoor seating overlooks the Intercostal Waterway and adds to the beach feel of the restaurant. While you are there, you can also visit their pool or head on over to their lawn chairs to get a closer look at the water.

Blue lawn chairs overlooking water
Blue Pointe's outside seating area overlooking the water.

For more information on Blue Pointe Bar and Grill, visit their website or call them at 561-406-6270.

