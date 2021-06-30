Watch
Benvenuto Restaurant

Restaurant and wedding venue
Benvenuto Restaurant
Your guests taste buds will be delighted with freshly cooked to order meals along with exceptional service.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:17:03-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Benvenuto offers worldly-inspired and unparalleled American cuisine in their restaurant and for special events. Enjoy gourmet seasonal meals such as duck, filet mignon, salmon filet, or beef short rib. They also offer specialty drinks.

Your taste buds will be delighted with freshly cooked to order meals along with exceptional service.

"Very Mediterranean, lots of fireplaces, courtyards, fountains. [The] menu was upscale, portions were plentiful, not the usual restaurant fare. Have to use [GPS] to find it the first time you're going, it's not on the main street. Need to call ahead to see if they are serving the night you'd like to go," said a WPTV staff Greg Hepp.

The venue also hosts events and weddings.

Benvenuto Restaurant
1730 N Federal Hwy.
Boynton Beach, FL 33435

