STUART, Fla. — Terra Fermata, the Treasure Coast's premier outdoor concert venue.
Set on a lush tropical property in the heart of downtown Stuart, Terra is the ultimate nightly destination for live music, hand-selected and constantly rotated craft beers, fine wine, and music that spans all genres from alternative to zydeco. Come hang in a hammock with an icy-cold pint under the twinkling lights, or play a round of tiki toss, corn hole, or giant Jenga.
Terra Fermata Tiki Bar
26 SE 6th St.
Stuart, FL 34994