STUART, Fla. — Terra Fermata, the Treasure Coast's premier outdoor concert venue.

Set on a lush tropical property in the heart of downtown Stuart, Terra is the ultimate nightly destination for live music, hand-selected and constantly rotated craft beers, fine wine, and music that spans all genres from alternative to zydeco. Come hang in a hammock with an icy-cold pint under the twinkling lights, or play a round of tiki toss, corn hole, or giant Jenga.

T.A. Walker They say no two nights are alike at Terra Fermata...come see for yourself.

Terra Fermata Tiki Bar

26 SE 6th St.

Stuart, FL 34994

