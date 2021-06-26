Watch
Terra Fermata Tiki Bar

T.A. Walker
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 26, 2021
STUART, Fla. — Terra Fermata, the Treasure Coast's premier outdoor concert venue.

Set on a lush tropical property in the heart of downtown Stuart, Terra is the ultimate nightly destination for live music, hand-selected and constantly rotated craft beers, fine wine, and music that spans all genres from alternative to zydeco. Come hang in a hammock with an icy-cold pint under the twinkling lights, or play a round of tiki toss, corn hole, or giant Jenga.

They say no two nights are alike at Terra Fermata...come see for yourself.
Terra Fermata Tiki Bar
26 SE 6th St.
Stuart, FL 34994

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021