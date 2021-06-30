JUNO BEACH, Fla. — "[They close] for the summer but open in November – it is all the fun tourist stuff of the groves in their little shop. Cocoanut patties, Florida paperweights, jams, jellies, pies, jewelry… all of it… plus bags of citrus fruit," said WPTV's Bernadette O'Grady.

The TerMarsch family have been local entrepreneurs for decades. Originally from Pontiac, Michigan, they relocated to South Florida in the early 1950’s. What started as a small bin of fresh fruit under a hand-painted sign on US #1 in 1959 has evolved into a multifaceted retail store in Juno Beach.

“Grandma” and “Grandpa” TerMarsch left their legacy to their two sons Willy and Danny. Their children and grandchildren make up the three generations of the TerMarsch family you might see working behind the counter today. Stop by the store and you will always be offered a complimentary sample of fresh-squeezed Florida sunshine, and they will always make you feel like family.

TerMarsch Groves has put their loyal customers first for decades. The TerMarsch family knows that customer service and shipping and stocking only the finest, freshest Indian River citrus is what is expected. They offer many varieties of fruit throughout the citrus season. In addition to their fine fruit and juice, they have a colorful store full of uniquely hand-crafted jewelry, souvenirs, candies and marmalades, old Florida novelties, and the area’s largest and most reasonably priced selection of natural coral and shells.

TerMarsch Groves

13900 US-1

Juno Beach, FL 33408