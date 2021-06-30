Snorkel at Cato's bridge and beach

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Cato’s Beach Bridge, as the locals know it, a small draw bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway connecting Jupiter to Jupiter Inlet Colony. It features a sandy white shoreline, near the Jupiter Lighthouse, and just north of the bridge, is quite possibly one of the most outstanding natural areas in the state. Located along the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway and south of the Jupiter Inlet Bridge, this “swimming hole” stays crystal clear all day.

You can pull your small boat or personal watercraft up to the shore and snorkel. The bright blue Atlantic Ocean waters flow in through the Jupiter Inlet and co-mingle with the Intracoastal and the freshwater of the Loxahatchee River. The bio-diverse environment and deep drop-off is especially attractive to snorkelers. This area is a very unique spot - picnic and grill, kayak, or paddleboard, you may even see a manatee or porpoise. It is accessible by car.

Cato’s beach is not a beach in the true sense of the word but a sandy shoreline that is bio-diverse. Many countless lazy days and warm summer nights have been enjoyed. The barbeques on the beach, jumping off the nearby rope swings or just watching the boats go by the turquoise blue waters of the Intracoastal Waterway aren't faded old memories.There are plenty of opportunities to make new memories within different ways - use your imagination.

Cato's bridge and beach

S Beach Rd.

Tequesta, FL 33469